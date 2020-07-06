Gear up for the change! Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) has hit the volume of 22403686

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO), which is $0.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.5266 after opening rate of $0.5266 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.4701 before closing at $0.57.

Recently in News on June 26, 2020, The UK NHS, the Medical College of Wisconsin, and the Leading South Korean Yonsei University Hospital are Among Newest Adopters of Bionano Saphyr® for Digital Cytogenetic Applications. Represents continued growth of the installed base of Saphyr systems for its use in resolving complex genetic disease cases and simplifying cytogenetic workflows across the world. You can read further details here

Bionano Genomics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3200 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 04/02/20.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) full year performance was -80.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bionano Genomics Inc. shares are logging -89.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 94.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $4.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 22403686 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) recorded performance in the market was -60.80%, having the revenues showcasing 87.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 47.71M, as it employees total of 97 workers.

Analysts verdict on Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Bionano Genomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5477, with a change in the price was noted -0.6439. In a similar fashion, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted a movement of -56.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,702,218 in trading volumes.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.95%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bionano Genomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -60.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.80%, alongside a downfall of -80.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 87.18% during last recorded quarter.