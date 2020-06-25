Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) was down -7.23%

At the end of the latest market close, Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) was valued at $16.88. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $16.47 while reaching the peak value of $16.66 and lowest value recorded on the day was $15.16. The stock current value is $15.66.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.34 on 02/11/20, with the lowest value was $6.08 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) full year performance was -23.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. shares are logging -46.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 157.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.08 and $29.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of real estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1.45 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) recorded performance in the market was -36.88%, having the revenues showcasing 13.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.46B, as it employees total of 27 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.92, with a change in the price was noted -11.95. In a similar fashion, Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. posted a movement of -43.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,631,050 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for EPRT is recording 0.64 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.64.

Technical breakdown of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT)

Raw Stochastic average of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.91%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -35.98%, alongside a downfall of -23.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by -10.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.31% during last recorded quarter.