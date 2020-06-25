Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Could Pay Off Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) was valued at $13.87. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.85 while reaching the peak value of $13.9 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.78. The stock current value is $13.90.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.06 on 03/06/20, with the lowest value was $10.51 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) full year performance was 0.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are logging -7.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.51 and $15.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1.12 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) recorded performance in the market was -3.34%, having the revenues showcasing 7.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.65B.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.73, with a change in the price was noted -0.84. In a similar fashion, Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund posted a movement of -5.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 856,980 in trading volumes.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.43%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.73%, alongside a boost of 0.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.75% during last recorded quarter.