Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) is on the roll with an average volume of 954.91K in the recent 3 months

Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) is priced at $14.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.56 and reached a high price of $14.59, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.30. The stock touched a low price of $13.71.

Collier Creek Holdings had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.71 on 06/22/20, with the lowest value was $9.84 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) full year performance was 43.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Collier Creek Holdings shares are logging -2.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.84 and $14.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 709345 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) recorded performance in the market was 39.11%, having the revenues showcasing 39.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 629.20M.

The Analysts eye on Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.99, with a change in the price was noted +3.60. In a similar fashion, Collier Creek Holdings posted a movement of +33.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 630,540 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)

Raw Stochastic average of Collier Creek Holdings in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.59%.

Considering, the past performance of Collier Creek Holdings, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.20%, alongside a boost of 43.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.11% during last recorded quarter.