Recent Change of -0.56% in the Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) is priced at $30.06 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $29.31 and reached a high price of $30.06, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $30.23. The stock touched a low price of $28.61.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phreesia, Inc. shares are logging -13.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.01 and $34.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 950829 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) recorded performance in the market was 12.84%, having the revenues showcasing 59.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.08B, as it employees total of 532 workers.

Specialists analysis on Phreesia, Inc. (PHR)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Phreesia, Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.51, with a change in the price was noted +1.06. In a similar fashion, Phreesia, Inc. posted a movement of +3.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 460,998 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for PHR is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.22.

Trends and Technical analysis: Phreesia, Inc. (PHR)

Raw Stochastic average of Phreesia, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.99%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.84%. The shares increased approximately by 2.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 59.38% during last recorded quarter.