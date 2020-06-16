Monaker Group, Inc. (MKGI) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.20

At the end of the latest market close, Monaker Group, Inc. (MKGI) was valued at $1.37. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.36 while reaching the peak value of $2.23 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.3. The stock current value is $2.20.

Monaker Group, Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.26 on 06/17/19, with the lowest value was $0.61 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Monaker Group, Inc. (MKGI) full year performance was -30.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Monaker Group, Inc. shares are logging -32.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 260.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.61 and $3.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of consumer cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 933482 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Monaker Group, Inc. (MKGI) recorded performance in the market was 1.85%, having the revenues showcasing 111.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.08M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

The Analysts eye on Monaker Group, Inc. (MKGI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.32, with a change in the price was noted +0.26. In a similar fashion, Monaker Group, Inc. posted a movement of +13.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 27,746 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for MKGI is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Monaker Group, Inc. (MKGI)

Raw Stochastic average of Monaker Group, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.05%.

Considering, the past performance of Monaker Group, Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.77%, alongside a downfall of -30.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 57.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 111.56% during last recorded quarter.