Time to Buy Beat-Down Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG). It is currently valued at $2.97. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.36, after setting-off with the price of $2.52. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.52 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.50.

Acacia Research Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.50 on 11/18/19, with the lowest value was $1.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) full year performance was -4.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Acacia Research Corporation shares are logging -15.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.75 and $3.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2.82 million for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) recorded performance in the market was 11.65%, having the revenues showcasing 28.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 143.57M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

The Analysts eye on Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.44, with a change in the price was noted +0.27. In a similar fashion, Acacia Research Corporation posted a movement of +10.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 211,927 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACTG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG)

Raw Stochastic average of Acacia Research Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.42%.

Considering, the past performance of Acacia Research Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.77%, alongside a downfall of -4.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.29% during last recorded quarter.