Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) was up 23.18%

At the end of the latest market close, Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) was valued at $2.33. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.38 while reaching the peak value of $3.85 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.7. The stock current value is $2.87.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.40 on 06/05/19, with the lowest value was $2.20 for the same time period, recorded on 05/15/20.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) full year performance was -89.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. shares are logging -89.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.20 and $28.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 24.34 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) recorded performance in the market was -76.48%, having the revenues showcasing -62.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.82M, as it employees total of 38 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.64, with a change in the price was noted -9.59. In a similar fashion, Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. posted a movement of -76.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 402,186 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA)

Raw Stochastic average of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.44%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -76.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -83.50%, alongside a downfall of -89.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.24% during last recorded quarter.