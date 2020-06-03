Ameri Holdings, Inc. (AMRH) is on the roll with an average volume of 99.93K in the recent 3 months

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (AMRH) is priced at $2.87 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.35 and reached a high price of $5.3, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.34. The stock touched a low price of $2.67.

Ameri Holdings, Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.50 on 07/09/19, with the lowest value was $0.63 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (AMRH) full year performance was -63.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ameri Holdings, Inc. shares are logging -72.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 358.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $10.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 78.15 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ameri Holdings, Inc. (AMRH) recorded performance in the market was 26.99%, having the revenues showcasing 156.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.79M, as it employees total of 397 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ameri Holdings, Inc. (AMRH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.19, with a change in the price was noted +0.36. In a similar fashion, Ameri Holdings, Inc. posted a movement of +14.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 875,728 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMRH is recording 0.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Ameri Holdings, Inc. (AMRH)

Raw Stochastic average of Ameri Holdings, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.95%.

Considering, the past performance of Ameri Holdings, Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.38%, alongside a downfall of -63.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 92.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 156.25% during last recorded quarter.