Analysts Mean recommendation for BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) was 3.00: Is this the key time?

BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) is priced at $0.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.74 and reached a high price of $0.81, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.75. The stock touched a low price of $0.72.

BIO-key International, Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.58 on 03/27/20, with the lowest value was $0.35 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) full year performance was -29.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BIO-key International, Inc. shares are logging -71.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 111.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $2.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 291661 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) recorded performance in the market was 49.06%, having the revenues showcasing 15.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.73M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

The Analysts eye on BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7367, with a change in the price was noted +0.2367. In a similar fashion, BIO-key International, Inc. posted a movement of +45.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,488,250 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI)

Raw Stochastic average of BIO-key International, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.49%.

Considering, the past performance of BIO-key International, Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 62.02%, alongside a downfall of -29.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.84% during last recorded quarter.