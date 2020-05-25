Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 2.87M

Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD) is priced at $1.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.1 and reached a high price of $1.35, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.14. The stock touched a low price of $1.09.

Tailored Brands, Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.40 on 09/11/19, with the lowest value was $0.89 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/20.

Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD) full year performance was -78.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tailored Brands, Inc. shares are logging -81.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.89 and $7.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of consumer cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4.63 million for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD) recorded performance in the market was -67.63%, having the revenues showcasing -64.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 64.94M, as it employees total of 13700 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Tailored Brands, Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.6488, with a change in the price was noted -2.9000. In a similar fashion, Tailored Brands, Inc. posted a movement of -68.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,730,818 in trading volumes.

Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tailored Brands, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.91%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tailored Brands, Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -67.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -71.55%, alongside a downfall of -78.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 47.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by 50.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -64.64% during last recorded quarter.