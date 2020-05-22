U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 362.04K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS), which is $6.08 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.18 after opening rate of $5.76 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.68 before closing at $5.66.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.75 on 05/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.94 for the same time period, recorded on 05/28/19.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS) full year performance was 520.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. shares are logging 5.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 546.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.94 and $5.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of consumer cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1.02 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS) recorded performance in the market was 176.36%, having the revenues showcasing 120.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 236.03M, as it employees total of 843 workers.

Market experts do have their say about U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.71, with a change in the price was noted +3.96. In a similar fashion, U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. posted a movement of +186.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 287,648 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRTS is recording 0.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.57.

Technical breakdown of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS)

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.91%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 176.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 155.46%, alongside a boost of 520.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 120.29% during last recorded quarter.