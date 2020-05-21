Here is why Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 8.15%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) is priced at $3.26 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.14 and reached a high price of $3.29, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.11. The stock touched a low price of $3.11.

Community Health Systems, Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.47 on 02/21/20, with the lowest value was $1.79 for the same time period, recorded on 08/27/19.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) full year performance was -3.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Community Health Systems, Inc. shares are logging -56.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.79 and $7.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1.98 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) recorded performance in the market was 12.41%, having the revenues showcasing -51.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 377.18M, as it employees total of 80000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Community Health Systems, Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 6 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.72, with a change in the price was noted +0.46. In a similar fashion, Community Health Systems, Inc. posted a movement of +16.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,958,860 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH)

Raw Stochastic average of Community Health Systems, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.45%.

Considering, the past performance of Community Health Systems, Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.54%, alongside a downfall of -3.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by 20.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.49% during last recorded quarter.