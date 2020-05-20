Recent Change of -2.95% in the The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), which is $238.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $242.46 after opening rate of $240.45 while the lowest price it went was recorded $237.8 before closing at $245.35.

The Home Depot, Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $248.32 on 05/18/20, with the lowest value was $140.63 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) full year performance was 24.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Home Depot, Inc. shares are logging -4.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $140.63 and $248.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of consumer cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9.27 million for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) recorded performance in the market was 9.03%, having the revenues showcasing -2.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 258.10B, as it employees total of 415700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The Home Depot, Inc. (HD)

During the last month, 17 analysts gave the The Home Depot, Inc. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 217.32, with a change in the price was noted +17.43. In a similar fashion, The Home Depot, Inc. posted a movement of +7.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,191,843 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of The Home Depot, Inc. (HD)

Raw Stochastic average of The Home Depot, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.20%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The Home Depot, Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.34%, alongside a boost of 24.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.27% during last recorded quarter.