Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) was down -4.03%

At the end of the latest market close, Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) was valued at $51.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $52.19 while reaching the peak value of $52.29 and lowest value recorded on the day was $49.69. The stock current value is $49.72.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Otis Worldwide Corporation shares are logging -8.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.00 and $54.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3.05 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) recorded performance in the market was 9.88%, having the revenues showcasing on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.07B, as it employees total of 69000 workers.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Otis Worldwide Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.70%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Otis Worldwide Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.88%. The shares increased approximately by 1.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.39% in the period of the last 30 days.