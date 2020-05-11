Here is why Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 18.51%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK), which is $0.91 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.49 after opening rate of $1.19 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.84 before closing at $0.47.

Fuel Tech, Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.72 on 05/09/19, with the lowest value was $0.30 for the same time period, recorded on 03/27/20.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) full year performance was -65.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fuel Tech, Inc. shares are logging -66.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 203.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $2.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 43.9 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) recorded performance in the market was -4.21%, having the revenues showcasing 4.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.50M, as it employees total of 82 workers.

Analysts verdict on Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7055, with a change in the price was noted +0.0119. In a similar fashion, Fuel Tech, Inc. posted a movement of +1.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 495,427 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for FTEK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Fuel Tech, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.13%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Fuel Tech, Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.14%, alongside a downfall of -65.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by in the 7-day charts and went down by 72.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.32% during last recorded quarter.