Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close California Resources Corporation (CRC) was down -4.76%

At the end of the latest market close, California Resources Corporation (CRC) was valued at $2.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.35 while reaching the peak value of $2.38 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.1. The stock current value is $2.20.

California Resources Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.49 on 05/16/19, with the lowest value was $0.85 for the same time period, recorded on 04/01/20.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) full year performance was -89.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, California Resources Corporation shares are logging -90.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 158.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.85 and $22.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2.77 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the California Resources Corporation (CRC) recorded performance in the market was -75.64%, having the revenues showcasing -69.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 132.77M, as it employees total of 1250 workers.

Analysts verdict on California Resources Corporation (CRC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.42, with a change in the price was noted -6.40. In a similar fashion, California Resources Corporation posted a movement of -74.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,567,447 in trading volumes.

California Resources Corporation (CRC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of California Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.60%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of California Resources Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -75.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -76.22%, alongside a downfall of -89.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 33.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by -21.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -69.10% during last recorded quarter.