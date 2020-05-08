Gear up for the change! ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) has hit the volume of 55.22 million

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO), which is $2.64 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.36 after opening rate of $3.37 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.55 before closing at $1.67.

ION Geophysical Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.51 on 05/08/19, with the lowest value was $1.13 for the same time period, recorded on 04/01/20.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) full year performance was -76.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ION Geophysical Corporation shares are logging -77.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 133.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.13 and $11.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 55.22 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) recorded performance in the market was -69.59%, having the revenues showcasing -40.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 47.78M, as it employees total of 519 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ION Geophysical Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.18, with a change in the price was noted -6.17. In a similar fashion, ION Geophysical Corporation posted a movement of -70.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,046,117 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

Raw Stochastic average of ION Geophysical Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.46%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ION Geophysical Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.06%, alongside a downfall of -76.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.81% during last recorded quarter.