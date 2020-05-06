IMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC) Profit Margins posted -43.00% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC). It is currently valued at $1.65. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.96, after setting-off with the price of $1.57. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.56 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.54.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.50 on 06/05/19, with the lowest value was $0.42 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/20.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC) full year performance was -60.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IMAC Holdings, Inc. shares are logging -70.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 292.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.42 and $5.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1.36 million for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC) recorded performance in the market was 10.00%, having the revenues showcasing 57.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.86M, as it employees total of 108 workers.

Specialists analysis on IMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3199, with a change in the price was noted +0.0405. In a similar fashion, IMAC Holdings, Inc. posted a movement of +2.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 737,500 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMAC is recording 0.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.22.

Trends and Technical analysis: IMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC)

Raw Stochastic average of IMAC Holdings, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.28%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.78%, alongside a downfall of -60.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by 18.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 57.14% during last recorded quarter.