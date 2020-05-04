Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) market price of $69.54 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) was valued at $68.53. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $70.2 while reaching the peak value of $69.69 and lowest value recorded on the day was $68.02. The stock current value is $69.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $77.41 on 02/10/20, with the lowest value was $58.49 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) full year performance was -4.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Colgate-Palmolive Company shares are logging -10.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $58.49 and $77.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of consumer defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1.06 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) recorded performance in the market was -0.45%, having the revenues showcasing -7.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.25B, as it employees total of 34300 workers.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Colgate-Palmolive Company a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 70.18, with a change in the price was noted +0.60. In a similar fashion, Colgate-Palmolive Company posted a movement of +0.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,052,012 in trading volumes.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Colgate-Palmolive Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.69%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Colgate-Palmolive Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.07%, alongside a downfall of -4.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.12% during last recorded quarter.