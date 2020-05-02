Reason’s why Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $9.50

At the end of the latest market close, Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) was valued at $12.08. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.09 while reaching the peak value of $12.09 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.92. The stock current value is $11.37.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.84 on 04/22/20, with the lowest value was $1.49 for the same time period, recorded on 05/03/19.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) full year performance was 601.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Repro Med Systems, Inc. shares are logging -11.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 663.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.49 and $12.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 501928 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) recorded performance in the market was 74.12%, having the revenues showcasing 91.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 469.01M, as it employees total of 71 workers.

Analysts verdict on Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.40, with a change in the price was noted +6.44. In a similar fashion, Repro Med Systems, Inc. posted a movement of +130.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 359,447 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for KRMD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Repro Med Systems, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.92%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Repro Med Systems, Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 74.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 191.54%, alongside a boost of 601.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 91.41% during last recorded quarter.