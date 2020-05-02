Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.35

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI), which is $82.14 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $84.47 after opening rate of $83.23 while the lowest price it went was recorded $80.44 before closing at $83.83.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $92.96 on 04/22/20, with the lowest value was $53.24 for the same time period, recorded on 09/16/19.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) full year performance was 49.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares are logging -11.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $53.24 and $92.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 445281 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) recorded performance in the market was 24.81%, having the revenues showcasing 15.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.91B, as it employees total of 1051 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 76.07, with a change in the price was noted +20.49. In a similar fashion, Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. posted a movement of +33.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 395,959 in trading volumes.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.94%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.96%, alongside a boost of 49.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.80% during last recorded quarter.