The Western Union Company (WU) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 4.52% : What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Western Union Company (WU), which is $19.96 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $20.18 after opening rate of $19.56 while the lowest price it went was recorded $19.36 before closing at $19.13.

The Western Union Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.44 on 02/11/20, with the lowest value was $17.39 for the same time period, recorded on 04/01/20.

The Western Union Company (WU) full year performance was 2.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Western Union Company shares are logging -29.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.39 and $28.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5.81 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Western Union Company (WU) recorded performance in the market was -25.47%, having the revenues showcasing -27.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.37B, as it employees total of 11500 workers.

Analysts verdict on The Western Union Company (WU)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the The Western Union Company a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 6 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.90, with a change in the price was noted -6.80. In a similar fashion, The Western Union Company posted a movement of -25.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,428,730 in trading volumes.

The Western Union Company (WU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of The Western Union Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.18%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.93%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of The Western Union Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.22%, alongside a boost of 2.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.44% during last recorded quarter.