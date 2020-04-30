Here is why American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.51%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), which is $12.63 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.89 after opening rate of $12.1 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.03 before closing at $11.26.

American Airlines Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.99 on 07/24/19, with the lowest value was $9.09 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) full year performance was -63.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Airlines Group Inc. shares are logging -63.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.09 and $34.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 110.36 million for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) recorded performance in the market was -55.96%, having the revenues showcasing -52.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.39B, as it employees total of 133000 workers.

Analysts verdict on American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the American Airlines Group Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.39, with a change in the price was noted -14.75. In a similar fashion, American Airlines Group Inc. posted a movement of -53.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 35,631,348 in trading volumes.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.51%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of American Airlines Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -55.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -59.73%, alongside a downfall of -63.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by 22.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -52.87% during last recorded quarter.