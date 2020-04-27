Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) was up 0.50%

At the end of the latest market close, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) was valued at $55.90. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $55.1 while reaching the peak value of $56.78 and lowest value recorded on the day was $54.42. The stock current value is $56.18.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $59.27 on 02/19/20, with the lowest value was $26.03 for the same time period, recorded on 05/23/19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) full year performance was 103.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. shares are logging -5.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.03 and $59.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 72.52 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) recorded performance in the market was 22.50%, having the revenues showcasing 11.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 65.80B, as it employees total of 11400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 19 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 47.51, with a change in the price was noted +17.03. In a similar fashion, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. posted a movement of +43.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 69,967,414 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMD is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Technical breakdown of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Raw Stochastic average of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.04%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 79.15%, alongside a boost of 103.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.58% during last recorded quarter.