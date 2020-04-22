This is to seal it as Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) shares are up 537.33% from its 52-week low

For the readers interested in the stock health of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI). It is currently valued at $14.34. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $14.81, after setting-off with the price of $14.05. Company’s stock value dipped to $12.55 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $14.04.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.90 on 04/20/20, with the lowest value was $2.25 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) full year performance was 104.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. shares are logging -3.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 537.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.25 and $14.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1.98 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) recorded performance in the market was 214.47%, having the revenues showcasing 256.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 202.62M, as it employees total of 295 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.90, with a change in the price was noted +10.22. In a similar fashion, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. posted a movement of +248.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 525,257 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for CEMI is recording 0.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.74.

Technical breakdown of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI)

Raw Stochastic average of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.90%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 214.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 167.04%, alongside a boost of 104.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 52.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 256.72% during last recorded quarter.