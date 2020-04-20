Reason’s why Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $25.80

At the end of the latest market close, Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) was valued at $18.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.32 while reaching the peak value of $19.86 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.26. The stock current value is $19.71.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.82 on 03/06/20, with the lowest value was $6.54 for the same time period, recorded on 07/15/19.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) full year performance was 129.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cue Biopharma, Inc. shares are logging -13.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 201.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.54 and $22.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 502495 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) recorded performance in the market was 18.49%, having the revenues showcasing 12.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 524.23M, as it employees total of 45 workers.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.67, with a change in the price was noted +9.74. In a similar fashion, Cue Biopharma, Inc. posted a movement of +97.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 255,700 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for CUE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cue Biopharma, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.49%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cue Biopharma, Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 159.81%, alongside a boost of 129.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.16% during last recorded quarter.