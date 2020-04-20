Boiling and ready to burst as Catasys, Inc. (CATS) last month performance was 159.65%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Catasys, Inc. (CATS), which is $28.90 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $29.57 after opening rate of $25.77 while the lowest price it went was recorded $25.76 before closing at $25.55.

Catasys, Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.65 on 04/20/20, with the lowest value was $8.55 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Catasys, Inc. (CATS) full year performance was 101.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Catasys, Inc. shares are logging 4.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 238.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.55 and $27.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 365992 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Catasys, Inc. (CATS) recorded performance in the market was 56.65%, having the revenues showcasing 49.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 431.28M, as it employees total of 395 workers.

Analysts verdict on Catasys, Inc. (CATS)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Catasys, Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.47, with a change in the price was noted +13.86. In a similar fashion, Catasys, Inc. posted a movement of +91.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 178,254 in trading volumes.

Catasys, Inc. (CATS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Catasys, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.81%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Catasys, Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 84.74%, alongside a boost of 101.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 37.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.59% during last recorded quarter.