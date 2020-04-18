Do Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) beta value of 2.41 signposts another twist?

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) is priced at $5.48 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.46 and reached a high price of $5.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.20. The stock touched a low price of $5.34.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.23 on 01/30/20, with the lowest value was $4.39 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/20.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) full year performance was -57.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Beazer Homes USA, Inc. shares are logging -68.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.39 and $17.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of industrial goods managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 682367 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) recorded performance in the market was -61.22%, having the revenues showcasing -64.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 163.01M, as it employees total of 1205 workers.

Analysts verdict on Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Beazer Homes USA, Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.21, with a change in the price was noted -9.81. In a similar fashion, Beazer Homes USA, Inc. posted a movement of -64.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 530,223 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for BZH is recording 2.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.24.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.99%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Beazer Homes USA, Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -65.79%, alongside a downfall of -57.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by -11.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -64.39% during last recorded quarter.