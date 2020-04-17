Recent Change of -3.35% in the Under Armour, Inc. (UA) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

At the end of the latest market close, Under Armour, Inc. (UA) was valued at $8.65. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.66 while reaching the peak value of $8.66 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.23. The stock current value is $8.36.

Under Armour, Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.55 on 07/24/19, with the lowest value was $6.60 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Under Armour, Inc. (UA) full year performance was -57.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Under Armour, Inc. shares are logging -65.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.60 and $24.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of consumer goods managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2.43 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Under Armour, Inc. (UA) recorded performance in the market was -56.41%, having the revenues showcasing -55.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Analysts verdict on Under Armour, Inc. (UA)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Under Armour, Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 22 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.62, with a change in the price was noted -7.07. In a similar fashion, Under Armour, Inc. posted a movement of -45.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,458,377 in trading volumes.

Under Armour, Inc. (UA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.25%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Under Armour, Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -54.71%, alongside a downfall of -57.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -55.77% during last recorded quarter.