Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.04

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK), which is $42.62 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $43.45 after opening rate of $42.11 while the lowest price it went was recorded $41.56 before closing at $44.33.

Jack in the Box Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $93.12 on 10/04/19, with the lowest value was $16.81 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) full year performance was -43.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jack in the Box Inc. shares are logging -54.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 153.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.81 and $93.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 528029 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) recorded performance in the market was -43.19%, having the revenues showcasing -43.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.05B, as it employees total of 5200 workers.

The Analysts eye on Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Jack in the Box Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 68.02, with a change in the price was noted -42.37. In a similar fashion, Jack in the Box Inc. posted a movement of -49.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 798,615 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

Raw Stochastic average of Jack in the Box Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.16%.

Considering, the past performance of Jack in the Box Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.42%, alongside a downfall of -43.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by 18.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.49% during last recorded quarter.