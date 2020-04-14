Why is Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) up 59.35% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI), which is $10.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.46 after opening rate of $9.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.8 before closing at $8.08.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.62 on 04/13/20, with the lowest value was $2.25 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) full year performance was 59.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. shares are logging 18.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 354.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.25 and $8.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2.09 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) recorded performance in the market was 124.34%, having the revenues showcasing 125.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 166.95M, as it employees total of 295 workers.

Specialists analysis on Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.42, with a change in the price was noted +5.63. In a similar fashion, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. posted a movement of +122.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 402,625 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for CEMI is recording 0.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.74.

Trends and Technical analysis: Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI)

Raw Stochastic average of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.88%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 124.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 84.99%, alongside a boost of 59.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 49.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 125.33% during last recorded quarter.