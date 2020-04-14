American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 4.44% : What to Expect?

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) is priced at $8.31 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8 and reached a high price of $8.39, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.00. The stock touched a low price of $7.94.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.94 on 02/21/20, with the lowest value was $5.41 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/19.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) full year performance was -15.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Outdoor Brands Corporation shares are logging -24.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.41 and $10.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1.42 million for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) recorded performance in the market was -10.45%, having the revenues showcasing -9.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 457.58M, as it employees total of 1988 workers.

The Analysts eye on American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the American Outdoor Brands Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for AOBC is recording 0.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.53.

Technical rundown of American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC)

Considering, the past performance of American Outdoor Brands Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.66%, alongside a downfall of -15.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.97% during last recorded quarter.