Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.92

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) is priced at $14.62 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.75 and reached a high price of $14.85, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.64. The stock touched a low price of $14.6.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.05 on 03/06/20, with the lowest value was $3.19 for the same time period, recorded on 08/07/19.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) full year performance was 44.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cincinnati Bell Inc. shares are logging -8.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 358.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.19 and $16.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1.25 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) recorded performance in the market was 39.64%, having the revenues showcasing 36.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 734.65M, as it employees total of 4400 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.39, with a change in the price was noted +9.18. In a similar fashion, Cincinnati Bell Inc. posted a movement of +168.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 914,861 in trading volumes.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cincinnati Bell Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.99%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cincinnati Bell Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 250.60%, alongside a boost of 44.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.89% during last recorded quarter.