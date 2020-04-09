Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) Quarterly Performance is -84.06%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB). It is currently valued at $0.53. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.59, after setting-off with the price of $0.42. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.42 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.41.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.49 on 04/10/19, with the lowest value was $0.35 for the same time period, recorded on 04/07/20.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) full year performance was -90.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. shares are logging -88.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $4.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 496812 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) recorded performance in the market was -76.32%, having the revenues showcasing -84.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.37M, as it employees total of 1900 workers.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5828, with a change in the price was noted -0.9293. In a similar fashion, Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. posted a movement of -64.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 170,847 in trading volumes.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.97%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -76.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -75.75%, alongside a downfall of -90.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -84.06% during last recorded quarter.