This is to seal it as Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) shares are up 29.49% from its 52-week low

For the readers interested in the stock health of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD). It is currently valued at $13.92. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $13.98, after setting-off with the price of $13.62. Company’s stock value dipped to $13.63 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $13.52.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.26 on 03/06/20, with the lowest value was $10.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) full year performance was 0.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are logging -8.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.75 and $15.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 550724 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) recorded performance in the market was -7.26%, having the revenues showcasing -7.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.73B.

Analysts verdict on Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.39, with a change in the price was noted -0.44. In a similar fashion, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund posted a movement of -3.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 627,200 in trading volumes.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.51%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.98%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.49%, alongside a boost of 0.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.57% during last recorded quarter.