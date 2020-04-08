Under Armour, Inc. (UA) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 1.58% : What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, Under Armour, Inc. (UA) was valued at $8.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.62 while reaching the peak value of $8.84 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.19. The stock current value is $8.39.

Under Armour, Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.55 on 07/24/19, with the lowest value was $6.60 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Under Armour, Inc. (UA) full year performance was -56.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Under Armour, Inc. shares are logging -65.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.60 and $24.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of consumer goods managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4.33 million for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Under Armour, Inc. (UA) recorded performance in the market was -56.26%, having the revenues showcasing -54.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Analysts verdict on Under Armour, Inc. (UA)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Under Armour, Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 22 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.03, with a change in the price was noted -7.19. In a similar fashion, Under Armour, Inc. posted a movement of -46.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,413,073 in trading volumes.

Under Armour, Inc. (UA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.73%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Under Armour, Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.97%, alongside a downfall of -56.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -54.87% during last recorded quarter.