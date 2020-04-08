Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Sea Limited (SE) was up 0.94%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sea Limited (SE), which is $45.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $46.74 after opening rate of $43.97 while the lowest price it went was recorded $44.5 before closing at $44.80.

Sea Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $52.77 on 03/05/20, with the lowest value was $21.90 for the same time period, recorded on 04/09/19.

Sea Limited (SE) full year performance was 102.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sea Limited shares are logging -14.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 106.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.90 and $52.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4.11 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sea Limited (SE) recorded performance in the market was 12.43%, having the revenues showcasing 10.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.18B, as it employees total of 22600 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sea Limited (SE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.42, with a change in the price was noted +8.46. In a similar fashion, Sea Limited posted a movement of +23.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,642,201 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for SE is recording 1.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.17.

Sea Limited (SE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sea Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.62%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sea Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.07%, alongside a boost of 102.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 46.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.27% during last recorded quarter.