AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) Quarterly Performance is -35.82%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) was valued at $1.05. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.12 while reaching the peak value of $1.36 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.11. The stock current value is $1.29.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.00 on 04/30/19, with the lowest value was $0.70 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) full year performance was -62.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares are logging -67.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $4.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1.65 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) recorded performance in the market was -38.86%, having the revenues showcasing -35.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 106.64M, as it employees total of 99 workers.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6623, with a change in the price was noted -0.4900. In a similar fashion, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. posted a movement of -27.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 999,097 in trading volumes.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.65%.

If we look into the earlier routines of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.55%, alongside a downfall of -62.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.82% during last recorded quarter.