Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 930.93K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA), which is $12.73 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.95 after opening rate of $13 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.67 before closing at $13.00.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.06 on 03/06/20, with the lowest value was $10.51 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) full year performance was -4.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are logging -15.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.51 and $15.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 746124 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) recorded performance in the market was -11.47%, having the revenues showcasing -11.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.34B.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.18, with a change in the price was noted -1.41. In a similar fashion, Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund posted a movement of -9.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 745,635 in trading volumes.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.15%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.98%, alongside a downfall of -4.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.54% during last recorded quarter.