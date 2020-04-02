Time to Buy Beat-Down ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) was valued at $1.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.31 while reaching the peak value of $2.65 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.57. The stock current value is $2.08.

ION Geophysical Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.87 on 04/08/19, with the lowest value was $1.13 for the same time period, recorded on 04/01/20.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) full year performance was -92.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ION Geophysical Corporation shares are logging -87.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.13 and $16.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of basic materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6.44 million for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) recorded performance in the market was -86.64%, having the revenues showcasing -86.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.96M, as it employees total of 519 workers.

Analysts verdict on ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.8259, with a change in the price was noted -7.3600. In a similar fashion, ION Geophysical Corporation posted a movement of -78.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 225,350 in trading volumes.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ION Geophysical Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.87%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ION Geophysical Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -86.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -86.54%, alongside a downfall of -92.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -86.64% during last recorded quarter.