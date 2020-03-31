Why is Under Armour, Inc. (UA) down -55.43% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Under Armour, Inc. (UA). It is currently valued at $8.41. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.49, after setting-off with the price of $8.25. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.92 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.32.

Under Armour, Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.55 on 07/24/19, with the lowest value was $6.79 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Under Armour, Inc. (UA) full year performance was -55.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Under Armour, Inc. shares are logging -65.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.79 and $24.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of consumer goods managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3.13 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Under Armour, Inc. (UA) recorded performance in the market was -56.15%, having the revenues showcasing -56.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Specialists analysis on Under Armour, Inc. (UA)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Under Armour, Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 21 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.53, with a change in the price was noted -7.03. In a similar fashion, Under Armour, Inc. posted a movement of -45.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,404,533 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Under Armour, Inc. (UA)

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.71%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.73%, alongside a downfall of -55.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by 17.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -56.31% during last recorded quarter.