Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NTGN) is on the roll with an average volume of 488.48K in the recent 3 months

Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NTGN) is priced at $2.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.5 and reached a high price of $2.88, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.45. The stock touched a low price of $2.3.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.51 on 04/08/19, with the lowest value was $0.88 for the same time period, recorded on 12/05/19.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NTGN) full year performance was -62.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Neon Therapeutics, Inc. shares are logging -63.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 207.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.88 and $7.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 693321 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NTGN) recorded performance in the market was 107.63%, having the revenues showcasing 100.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 71.98M, as it employees total of 71 workers.

Specialists analysis on Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NTGN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.52, with a change in the price was noted +0.89. In a similar fashion, Neon Therapeutics, Inc. posted a movement of +45.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 406,879 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for NTGN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NTGN)

Raw Stochastic average of Neon Therapeutics, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.73%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 107.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.15%, alongside a downfall of -62.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 100.82% during last recorded quarter.