Time to Buy Beat-Down AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI). It is currently valued at $10.10. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.1, after setting-off with the price of $10.09. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.04 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.01.

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.23 on 01/24/20, with the lowest value was $9.80 for the same time period, recorded on 05/15/19.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -1.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.80 and $10.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of conglomerates managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 608726 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) recorded performance in the market was -1.09%, having the revenues showcasing -0.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 220.74M.

The Analysts eye on AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.09, with a change in the price was noted +0.12. In a similar fashion, AMCI Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +1.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 134,984 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)

Raw Stochastic average of AMCI Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.96%.

Considering, the past performance of AMCI Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.09%. The shares sunk approximately by in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.40% during last recorded quarter.