Here is why Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) recent weekly performance of -17.00% shouldn’t bother you at All

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) is priced at $8.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.9 and reached a high price of $9.17, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.80. The stock touched a low price of $8.21.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.55 on 01/24/20, with the lowest value was $7.34 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) full year performance was -34.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares are logging -38.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.34 and $13.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1.68 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) recorded performance in the market was -37.36%, having the revenues showcasing -36.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 964.02M.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) in the eye of market guru’s

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.92%, alongside a downfall of -34.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.64% during last recorded quarter.