Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) Profit Margins posted 1.30% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) was valued at $23.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $20.84 while reaching the peak value of $23.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $16.39. The stock current value is $20.99.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Progyny, Inc. shares are logging -42.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.29 and $36.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1.05 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) recorded performance in the market was -23.53%, having the revenues showcasing -15.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.98B, as it employees total of 137 workers.

Raw Stochastic average of Progyny, Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.47%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Progyny, Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.53%. The shares increased approximately by 2.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.74% during last recorded quarter.