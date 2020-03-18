Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) Quarterly Performance is -3.48%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) was valued at $9.56. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.59 while reaching the peak value of $9.64 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.5. The stock current value is $9.54.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Replay Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -8.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.49 and $10.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of conglomerates managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 546667 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA) recorded performance in the market was -4.73%, having the revenues showcasing -3.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 343.39M.

Market experts do have their say about Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.98, with a change in the price was noted -0.37. In a similar fashion, Replay Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of -3.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 131,752 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Replay Acquisition Corp. (RPLA)

Raw Stochastic average of Replay Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.06%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Replay Acquisition Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.73%. The shares increased approximately by 0.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.48% during last recorded quarter.