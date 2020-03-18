Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 474.27K

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) is priced at $14.07 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.78 and reached a high price of $14.19, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.75. The stock touched a low price of $13.5.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.15 on 03/05/20, with the lowest value was $13.31 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) full year performance was -4.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are logging -17.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.31 and $17.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1.76 million for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) recorded performance in the market was -15.60%, having the revenues showcasing -14.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.85B.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.50, with a change in the price was noted -2.49. In a similar fashion, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund posted a movement of -15.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 449,393 in trading volumes.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.63%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.17%, alongside a downfall of -4.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.21% during last recorded quarter.