Here is why Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.52%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV), which is $11.29 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.3 after opening rate of $10.42 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.42 before closing at $10.30.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.55 on 01/24/20, with the lowest value was $9.94 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) full year performance was -10.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares are logging -16.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.94 and $13.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 906031 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) recorded performance in the market was -14.79%, having the revenues showcasing -12.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.31B.

Market experts do have their say about Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.99, with a change in the price was noted -1.37. In a similar fashion, Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund posted a movement of -10.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 389,009 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)

Raw Stochastic average of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.91%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.75%, alongside a downfall of -10.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.89% during last recorded quarter.