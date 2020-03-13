Here is why Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.61%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL), which is $14.97 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $22.5 after opening rate of $17.91 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.7 before closing at $21.75.

Carnival Corporation & Plc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.69 on 03/19/19, with the lowest value was $20.19 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) full year performance was -73.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Carnival Corporation & Plc shares are logging -74.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and -25.87% lower than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.19 and $57.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 47.49 million for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) recorded performance in the market was -70.55%, having the revenues showcasing -66.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.48B, as it employees total of 104000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 43.50, with a change in the price was noted -27.47. In a similar fashion, Carnival Corporation & Plc posted a movement of -64.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,171,760 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity. The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCL is recording 0.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.38.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Carnival Corporation & Plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.65%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Carnival Corporation & Plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -70.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -69.89%, alongside a downfall of -73.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -46.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -66.97% during last recorded quarter.